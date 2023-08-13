Glenview Trust co Raises Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Glenview Trust co lifted its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,883 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,214,409,000 after buying an additional 153,857 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,961,840 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $677,751,000 after purchasing an additional 16,112 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,615,791 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $617,416,000 after purchasing an additional 84,128 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,160,766 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $369,642,000 after purchasing an additional 521,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,026,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $346,658,000 after purchasing an additional 464,655 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 29,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total value of $4,719,061.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 227,874 shares in the company, valued at $36,904,194.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,317,885. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 29,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total transaction of $4,719,061.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 227,874 shares in the company, valued at $36,904,194.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. VNET Group reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.67.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $156.54 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.63 and a 12-month high of $189.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $163.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.05.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 31.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Further Reading

