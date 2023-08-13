Glenview Trust co Raises Stock Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Glenview Trust co lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,112,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,276 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,854,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,878,000 after acquiring an additional 415,655 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,884,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,053,000 after acquiring an additional 33,036 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 999,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,064,000 after purchasing an additional 18,372 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 852,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,642,000 after purchasing an additional 23,420 shares during the last quarter.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Burlington Stores Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $163.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.27, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $161.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.25. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.47 and a 52-week high of $239.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.09). Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BURL. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on Burlington Stores from $221.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Burlington Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Burlington Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.68.

Get Our Latest Report on BURL

Burlington Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.