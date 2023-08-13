Glenview Trust co Reduces Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Glenview Trust co cut its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth $331,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 14,448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 5,814 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 363.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 1.9 %

DRI opened at $160.49 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.20 and a twelve month high of $173.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $165.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.24.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DRI shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $177.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.04.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DRI

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In other news, insider Todd Burrowes sold 13,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total value of $2,302,984.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,700,682. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Todd Burrowes sold 13,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total transaction of $2,302,984.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,700,682. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 23,222 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total transaction of $3,948,668.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,163,110.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 260,775 shares of company stock worth $43,532,251 in the last three months. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Darden Restaurants

(Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.