Glenview Trust co Sells 7,166 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Glenview Trust co decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Free Report) by 29.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,166 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co owned about 0.05% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,658,000 after buying an additional 4,561 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 22.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,630,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,242,000 after purchasing an additional 45,235 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 20.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GEM stock opened at $29.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.39 and a 200 day moving average of $29.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $978.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.72. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $25.11 and a 52 week high of $31.59.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

