Glenview Trust co Takes Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Glenview Trust co bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 596 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LULU. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,427,819 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,612,567,000 after acquiring an additional 101,039 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at $824,128,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,607,688 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $514,463,000 after purchasing an additional 48,088 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,319,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $422,854,000 after buying an additional 228,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,273,177 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $407,901,000 after buying an additional 128,563 shares during the period. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Down 0.9 %

LULU stock opened at $381.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.43 billion, a PE ratio of 50.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.42. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.50 and a twelve month high of $394.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $376.29 and its 200-day moving average is $351.90.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.94% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LULU shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.40.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

