GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $70.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $72.00.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GLOBALFOUNDRIES presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $76.19.
GLOBALFOUNDRIES Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On GLOBALFOUNDRIES
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GFS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,293,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 1,042.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,316,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,093 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP increased its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 18,498,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,740 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 304.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,085,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,488,000 after purchasing an additional 816,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,060,000. 15.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
GLOBALFOUNDRIES Company Profile
GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.
