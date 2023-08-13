Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,833 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.14% of Graco worth $16,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GGG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Graco by 102,901.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,793,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789,042 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Graco by 156.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,453,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718,018 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Graco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,116,000. StonePine Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Graco by 626.8% in the 1st quarter. StonePine Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,643,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Graco by 452.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,465,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GGG shares. StockNews.com lowered Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Graco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Graco from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Graco from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Graco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

GGG opened at $77.78 on Friday. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $58.17 and a one year high of $87.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.38 and its 200-day moving average is $76.14. The company has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.81.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.03). Graco had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 23.10%. The firm had revenue of $559.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th were paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.97%.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Johnson sold 15,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total value of $1,198,044.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,422,089.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Johnson sold 15,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total transaction of $1,198,044.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,422,089.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark W. Sheahan bought 1,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.04 per share, for a total transaction of $99,827.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,978,413.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,415 shares of company stock valued at $1,934,398. Corporate insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

