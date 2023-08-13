Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Shares Bought by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Free Report) by 34.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 562 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 75.4% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 391 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 42.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.50.

Shares of NYSE:PAC opened at $180.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $183.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.77. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.27. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $126.01 and a fifty-two week high of $200.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th were issued a $2.1661 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a yield of 3.8%.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, manages, operates, and develops airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

