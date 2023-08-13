Hartline Investment Corp Increases Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Hartline Investment Corp grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 105,652.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,000,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,141,876,000 after purchasing an additional 97,907,897 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,049,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,918,506,000 after purchasing an additional 8,088,433 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,248,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,859,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,325 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,484,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,087,917,000 after purchasing an additional 12,654,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $3,894,646,000. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wolfe Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.39.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $2,263,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,373,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $2,263,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,373,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $665,326.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,054,075.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,531 shares of company stock worth $5,088,550. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $154.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $101.28 and a twelve month high of $159.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $148.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.45. The firm has a market cap of $448.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.75. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm had revenue of $42.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.74%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

