HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Precigen in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a neutral rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Precigen currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Precigen Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:PGEN opened at $1.54 on Thursday. Precigen has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $2.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.22 and its 200-day moving average is $1.15.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 million. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 47.08% and a net margin of 100.21%. On average, research analysts forecast that Precigen will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Helen Sabzevari sold 52,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total value of $58,157.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,309,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,440,453.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 158,231 shares of company stock worth $194,857 over the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGEN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Precigen by 8.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,366,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,922,000 after acquiring an additional 784,760 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its position in Precigen by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 3,569,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after acquiring an additional 689,654 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Precigen by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,876,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 238,524 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Precigen by 1,291.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,434,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Precigen by 10.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,218,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 213,565 shares during the last quarter. 61.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Precigen Company Profile

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. It operates through the following segments: Biopharmaceuticals, Exemplar, and Trans Ova. The Biopharmaceuticals segment is involved in advancing the next generation of gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target urgent and intractable diseases in immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases.

