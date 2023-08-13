Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Price Target Increased to $83.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on HSIC. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $76.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.00.

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $76.65 on Wednesday. Henry Schein has a 12 month low of $64.75 and a 12 month high of $89.72. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Analysts predict that Henry Schein will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Henry Schein news, CEO David B. Brous, Jr. sold 11,157 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total value of $835,213.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,142,133.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 24,234 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total transaction of $1,800,343.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 201,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,973,520.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David B. Brous, Jr. sold 11,157 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total value of $835,213.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,690 shares in the company, valued at $5,142,133.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,019 shares of company stock worth $5,651,018. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,331,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,756,000 after purchasing an additional 214,846 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 3.5% during the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 7,263,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,280,000 after buying an additional 248,659 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 67,055.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,737,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,431,000 after buying an additional 6,727,708 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 32.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,712,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,208,000 after buying an additional 1,142,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 2.0% during the second quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 4,347,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,562,000 after buying an additional 86,526 shares during the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

