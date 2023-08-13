HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,759,547 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 57,724 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in HP were worth $51,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Applied Capital LLC FL acquired a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at $650,000. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at $432,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in HP by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,512,391 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $40,426,000 after buying an additional 139,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in HP by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 694,904 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $18,589,000 after buying an additional 72,438 shares during the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total value of $122,076.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,284.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total transaction of $122,076.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,284.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 156,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total transaction of $4,817,593.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,516,764.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 198,620 shares of company stock valued at $6,108,881. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $32.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.01. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.08 and a 52-week high of $35.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.18.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The computer maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. HP had a net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 121.57%. The firm had revenue of $12.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. HP’s payout ratio is 39.77%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of HP in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.88.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

