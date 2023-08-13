HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Stake Boosted by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 941 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HSBC were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in HSBC by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in HSBC by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in HSBC by 6.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in HSBC by 3.9% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its position in HSBC by 5.7% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 7,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. 1.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HSBC opened at $40.11 on Friday. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $24.77 and a 1-year high of $42.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $161.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.39%.

HSBC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HSBC in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on HSBC from GBX 775 ($9.90) to GBX 800 ($10.22) in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on HSBC from GBX 880 ($11.25) to GBX 1,000 ($12.78) in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on HSBC from GBX 840 ($10.73) to GBX 900 ($11.50) in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, CICC Research upgraded HSBC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $743.70.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

