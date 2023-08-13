HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Position Lessened by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC decreased its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 684 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in HubSpot during the 1st quarter valued at $283,913,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at $141,314,000. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in HubSpot by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,160,876 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $335,644,000 after acquiring an additional 346,272 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in HubSpot by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $535,934,000 after acquiring an additional 284,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in HubSpot by 639.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 293,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,721,000 after acquiring an additional 253,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUBS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on HubSpot from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on HubSpot from $470.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on HubSpot from $475.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on HubSpot from $536.00 to $596.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on HubSpot from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $498.26.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 406 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $203,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,027 shares in the company, valued at $20,013,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 10,846 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.83, for a total transaction of $5,605,538.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,801 shares in the company, valued at $32,974,270.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 406 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $203,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,013,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,620 shares of company stock worth $18,719,447. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HubSpot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $507.77 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $245.03 and a 52-week high of $581.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.65 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $527.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $453.16.

About HubSpot

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.