IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,508 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $17,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 149,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,943,000 after acquiring an additional 8,595 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 446,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,102,000 after acquiring an additional 12,904 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 18.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.5% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 42,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Michael Lane sold 16,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total transaction of $8,173,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,057,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP Michael Lane sold 16,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total transaction of $8,173,770.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,057,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total transaction of $4,892,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 137,039 shares in the company, valued at $67,043,589.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $505.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.66, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $505.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $490.47. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $317.06 and a fifty-two week high of $564.73.
IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.
