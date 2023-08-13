iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,577 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IAU. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 843,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,534,000 after acquiring an additional 15,895 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth $683,000. MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 126,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 14,419 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,412,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,155,000 after buying an additional 396,680 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of IAU stock opened at $36.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.80. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $30.69 and a 1-year high of $39.04.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

