KCM Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 25,134 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $216,049,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 28.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,195,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $326,990,000 after acquiring an additional 6,523,848 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,907,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,070,297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618,731 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $44,205,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,267,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $628,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $12.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.08. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $9.13 and a 12-month high of $15.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.94.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 24.74% and a return on equity of 15.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 12,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $146,991.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 594,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,116,931.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 12,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $146,991.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 594,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,116,931.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 23,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $283,184.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 505,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,015,269.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HBAN shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.31.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HBAN

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.