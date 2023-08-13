KCM Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 5,000 Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Incyte by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Incyte by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 14,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Incyte by 4.8% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in Incyte by 2.8% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. 97.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Incyte from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Incyte from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Incyte from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Incyte Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $65.93 on Friday. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $60.56 and a 1-year high of $86.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.74. The firm has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 40.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.78.

Incyte Company Profile

(Free Report)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Further Reading

