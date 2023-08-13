KCM Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 176.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BEPC opened at $29.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of -48.72 and a beta of 1.00. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a twelve month low of $27.19 and a twelve month high of $42.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.338 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio is presently -225.00%.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,857 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

