KCM Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,597 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $776,333,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 109,726.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,139,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $767,686,000 after buying an additional 3,137,089 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Stryker by 87,902.2% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $555,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,371 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,758,239 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $670,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $312,539,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on SYK. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Stryker in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Stryker from $290.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Stryker from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Stryker from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.33.

Stryker Trading Down 0.3 %

SYK stock opened at $282.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.14 billion, a PE ratio of 39.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $200.80 and a 12 month high of $306.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $290.56 and its 200 day moving average is $281.95.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 42.37%.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,562. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

