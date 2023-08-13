KCM Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 41.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,736 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmp Inc. lifted its stake in Aflac by 6,918.5% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,676,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624,445 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,416,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Aflac by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,212 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Aflac by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,812,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth $72,249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $76.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $45.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $56.03 and a 52-week high of $78.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.46%.

In other news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.86, for a total transaction of $1,216,794.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,925 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.86, for a total transaction of $1,216,794.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total value of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,116. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,637 shares of company stock valued at $2,360,201. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AFL shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Aflac from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.40.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

