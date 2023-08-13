KCM Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glenview Trust co boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 41,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,424,000 after acquiring an additional 6,464 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $739,000. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 6,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 19,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $245.13 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $192.01 and a 12 month high of $252.93. The company has a market capitalization of $31.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $243.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.86.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

