KCM Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scharf Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VV stock opened at $203.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $202.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.74. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $159.02 and a 1-year high of $210.35. The company has a market cap of $28.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.