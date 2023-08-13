KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $320,000 Stock Position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of MP Materials by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 820,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,067,000 after buying an additional 234,779 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 69.3% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of MP Materials by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth $450,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in MP Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $850,000. 68.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of MP Materials from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on MP Materials from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Northland Securities cut shares of MP Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on MP Materials from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of MP Materials from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.33.

MP Materials Price Performance

MP opened at $23.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 12.84 and a current ratio of 16.15. MP Materials Corp. has a 52-week low of $20.21 and a 52-week high of $38.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 2.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.84.

Insider Activity at MP Materials

In other news, COO Michael Stuart Rosenthal acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.21 per share, with a total value of $212,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,135.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Michael Stuart Rosenthal purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.21 per share, for a total transaction of $212,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,135.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 647,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $14,057,954.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 624,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,561,002.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $558,940 in the last three months. Company insiders own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Featured Articles

