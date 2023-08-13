KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $354,000 Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 35.7% in the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 45,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 78,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

VTV opened at $145.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $147.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.39.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.