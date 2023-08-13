KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $357,000 Stock Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IR. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Field & Main Bank increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 42.3% during the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 4,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $250,187.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 27,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,765,985.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,877 shares in the company, valued at $4,802,005. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 4,003 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $250,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,659 shares of company stock valued at $3,685,458 over the last ninety days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $68.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.97 and its 200-day moving average is $59.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a PE ratio of 39.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.44. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.20 and a fifty-two week high of $68.92.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is 4.65%.

IR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.36.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

