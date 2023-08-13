KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $424,000 Stock Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,361 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Shell by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 18,051 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Shell by 3.5% in the first quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Shell by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,248,178 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $71,084,000 after acquiring an additional 61,737 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,467 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Shell by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 49,723 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. 8.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,992.17.

NYSE SHEL opened at $62.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.46. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $46.74 and a twelve month high of $63.69.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.02 billion during the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 17.65%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.662 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.40%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

