KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.17 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 855.5% during the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 207,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,809,000 after purchasing an additional 186,231 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $394,184,000. Glenview Trust co boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.6% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 150,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,839 shares during the period. Finally, Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.6% in the first quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $111.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $447.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.89 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.87.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.14 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 29.12%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 458,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at $174,830,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.32.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

