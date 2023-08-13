KCM Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 27.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,821 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KMI. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 13,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.7% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 34,263 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 12,837 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 10,893 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Graybill Wealth Management LTD. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 189,582 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

NYSE:KMI opened at $17.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.28. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 14.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 101.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,219 shares in the company, valued at $219,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $969,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.10.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

