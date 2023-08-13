KCM Investment Advisors LLC Invests $202,000 in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance
IJK stock opened at $76.25 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $62.01 and a 12 month high of $78.28. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.65.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- How to Invest in Solar Energy
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.