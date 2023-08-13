KCM Investment Advisors LLC Invests $219,000 in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DTE. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 224.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,379,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647,053 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,044,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,586 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 459.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,199,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,024,000 after acquiring an additional 985,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,045,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,425,000 after acquiring an additional 527,592 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 5,116.7% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 401,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,210,000 after acquiring an additional 393,988 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on DTE. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Guggenheim decreased their price target on DTE Energy from $127.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on DTE Energy from $121.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.76.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

DTE stock opened at $107.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.59. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $100.64 and a 12-month high of $136.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.45.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a $0.952 dividend. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $77,287.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,286.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $77,287.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,286.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total value of $283,825.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,507.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

