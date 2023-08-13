KCM Investment Advisors LLC Invests $234,000 in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ADI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.83.

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.8 %

ADI opened at $183.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.48 and a 12 month high of $200.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.94.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.73%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total value of $4,525,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,801,174.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total value of $4,525,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,801,174.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total transaction of $5,896,415.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,292,529.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 84,051 shares of company stock worth $15,886,215. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.