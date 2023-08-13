KCM Investment Advisors LLC Invests $321,000 in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 80,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 386,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 7,916 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its stake in Sirius XM by 32.9% in the first quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 1st quarter valued at about $398,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Sirius XM by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,044,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after buying an additional 505,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 30.9% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 31,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 7,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Price Performance

SIRI opened at $4.75 on Friday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $7.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.28.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 12.90%. On average, analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a $0.0242 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

Insider Activity at Sirius XM

In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $41,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,054.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SIRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $4.75 to $5.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Sirius XM from $4.10 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $6.25 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $5.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Sirius XM from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.10.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

