KCM Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $216,000 Investment in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ASML. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in ASML by 14.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 229,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,573,000 after buying an additional 29,290 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in ASML by 5.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in ASML by 13.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in ASML in the first quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 35.2% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 19.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $661.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $363.15 and a 12 month high of $771.98. The company has a market cap of $261.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $711.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $674.49.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.39. ASML had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 79.17%. The business had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 21.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a $1.6281 dividend. This represents a $6.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. ASML’s payout ratio is 13.76%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $810.00 to $785.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, New Street Research downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $730.18.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

