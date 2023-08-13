KCM Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEY. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,936,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,692 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 337.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 60,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 46,305 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 192,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Brick & Kyle Associates boosted its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 65,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 144.2% in the first quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 667,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,290,000 after purchasing an additional 393,980 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PEY stock opened at $20.76 on Friday. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.12 and a fifty-two week high of $22.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.073 per share. This is an increase from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 24th.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

