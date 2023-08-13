KCM Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 302 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in General Mills by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in General Mills by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $368,595.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,088.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on General Mills from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on General Mills from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com cut General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

General Mills Stock Performance

NYSE:GIS opened at $72.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.23. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.20 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.35 and a 200-day moving average of $81.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.76%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

