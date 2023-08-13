KCM Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYCB. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in New York Community Bancorp by 71.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in New York Community Bancorp by 107.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the period. 62.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NYCB shares. Bank of America increased their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Sunday, July 30th. StockNews.com upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE NYCB opened at $12.73 on Friday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.81 and a 12-month high of $14.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 3.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.92%.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

