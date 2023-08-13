KCM Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 4,747 Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FNDA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 20.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 14,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 5,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the first quarter worth $2,364,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Price Performance

FNDA stock opened at $52.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $42.35 and a 1-year high of $53.85.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

Featured Articles

