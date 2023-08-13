KCM Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 44.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,445 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,134,857,000 after purchasing an additional 598,395,639 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 114,292,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,796,869,000 after buying an additional 7,307,240 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 103,959,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,363,180,000 after buying an additional 1,671,220 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,731,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,598,131,000 after buying an additional 1,294,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 38,111,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578,089 shares during the last quarter.

VEA opened at $46.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.68. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $47.81. The stock has a market cap of $113.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

