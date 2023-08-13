KCM Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,401 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 9.7% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter valued at about $878,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 18.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Workday by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 96,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,065,000 after buying an additional 42,578 shares in the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In other Workday news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $47,783.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,743 shares in the company, valued at $14,386,580.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $47,783.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,386,580.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 4,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total transaction of $1,094,085.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 139,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,804,898.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 170,957 shares of company stock valued at $36,069,800. Insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WDAY shares. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Workday from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Workday from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Workday from $203.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Workday from $205.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Workday from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.76.

Workday Price Performance

Workday stock opened at $226.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.72 and a 52-week high of $240.18. The firm has a market cap of $59.11 billion, a PE ratio of -219.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $223.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.89.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.19. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Further Reading

