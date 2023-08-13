KCM Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,114 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 43.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,425 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 9.2% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. United Bank grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,640 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 13.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NSC opened at $215.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.39. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $196.33 and a 12 month high of $264.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 20.25%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.45 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NSC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $226.00 to $257.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $242.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $419,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,423,545.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

