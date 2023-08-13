KCM Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,192 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at $485,095,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,308,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,435,577,000 after buying an additional 6,333,675 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,572,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,752,000 after buying an additional 1,208,077 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,152,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,617,000 after acquiring an additional 871,579 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 109.7% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,645,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,004,000 after acquiring an additional 860,740 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.29.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $163,220.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 154,788 shares in the company, valued at $4,417,649.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $53,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 160,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,815,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $163,220.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 154,788 shares in the company, valued at $4,417,649.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $33.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $27.36 and a twelve month high of $37.37.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was down 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 79.17%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

