KCM Investment Advisors LLC Sells 50 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SOXX. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 728.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 58 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 136.6% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 2.4 %

iShares Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $486.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $287.82 and a 12-month high of $536.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $506.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $455.33.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.6507 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

