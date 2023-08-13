KCM Investment Advisors LLC Sells 500 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,771 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of State Street by 20.5% in the first quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 109,947 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,314,000 after purchasing an additional 18,720 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in State Street during the 1st quarter worth $1,163,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in State Street by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 19,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of State Street by 770.9% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 42,707 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after buying an additional 37,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of State Street by 5.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 263,884 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,947,000 after buying an additional 13,661 shares during the period. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on STT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on State Street from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on State Street from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.17.

In related news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $123,660.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,039.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total value of $812,463.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,778,680.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $123,660.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,039.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of State Street stock opened at $73.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $58.62 and a 52 week high of $94.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.57.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.09. State Street had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.05%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

