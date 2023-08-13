KCM Investment Advisors LLC Takes $85,000 Position in Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 39,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Gold Royalty by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,897,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,739,000 after purchasing an additional 243,951 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Gold Royalty by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,241,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,268,000 after purchasing an additional 40,347 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in Gold Royalty by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 913,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 176,560 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Gold Royalty by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 182,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 48,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Gold Royalty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Institutional investors own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Gold Royalty alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial began coverage on Gold Royalty in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2.85 target price on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on Gold Royalty in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. National Bankshares set a $2.85 price target on Gold Royalty and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Gold Royalty from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.37.

Gold Royalty Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of GROY opened at $1.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. Gold Royalty Corp. has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $3.18.

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.77 million for the quarter. Gold Royalty had a negative return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 464.40%. Sell-side analysts expect that Gold Royalty Corp. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gold Royalty Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Gold Royalty’s payout ratio is -44.44%.

Gold Royalty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GROY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.