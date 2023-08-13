Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,799 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $11,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $265,043,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 110,226.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500,438 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $256,680,000 after buying an additional 1,499,078 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,160,766 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $369,642,000 after buying an additional 521,934 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $80,060,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,026,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $346,658,000 after buying an additional 464,655 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,317,885. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $157.45 per share, for a total transaction of $66,129.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,988.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,317,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE KEYS opened at $156.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $163.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.49. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.63 and a 12-month high of $189.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.05.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 31.75% and a net margin of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. VNET Group reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Keysight Technologies from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.67.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

