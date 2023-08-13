Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Stake Reduced by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,303 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,936 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $47,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,214,409,000 after purchasing an additional 153,857 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,961,840 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $677,751,000 after purchasing an additional 16,112 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,615,791 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $617,416,000 after acquiring an additional 84,128 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,160,766 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $369,642,000 after acquiring an additional 521,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,026,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $346,658,000 after acquiring an additional 464,655 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KEYS opened at $156.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $163.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.49. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.63 and a twelve month high of $189.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.05.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 31.75% and a net margin of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KEYS shares. Citigroup started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Keysight Technologies from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. VNET Group reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.67.

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $157.45 per share, for a total transaction of $66,129.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,589 shares in the company, valued at $879,988.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $157.45 per share, for a total transaction of $66,129.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,988.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,317,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

