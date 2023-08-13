L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,655,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,563 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $324,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wyoming increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on LHX. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.85.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $187.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.55 and a 52 week high of $255.10.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 108.57%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

