Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Holdings Raised by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Free Report) by 55.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,763 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,312 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $27,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lennox International by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Lennox International in the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Lennox International by 11.5% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Lawrence B boosted its stake in Lennox International by 803.8% in the fourth quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 9,165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 8,151 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.98, for a total transaction of $224,533.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,117.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lennox International Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of LII stock opened at $371.01 on Friday. Lennox International Inc. has a 1 year low of $202.97 and a 1 year high of $382.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $332.46 and its 200-day moving average is $286.64. The stock has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.94. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 390.97% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lennox International Inc. will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennox International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LII shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Lennox International from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. William Blair raised shares of Lennox International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Lennox International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.25.

Lennox International Profile

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

