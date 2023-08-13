Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its stake in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,930 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LCID. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 666.7% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 71.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Lucid Group news, Director Public Investment Fund bought 265,693,703 shares of Lucid Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.83 per share, for a total transaction of $1,814,687,991.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,366,658,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,334,280,321.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LCID shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $5.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.56.

Lucid Group Stock Performance

LCID opened at $6.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 0.99. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.46 and a 52-week high of $19.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.88.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $150.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.58 million. Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 337.97% and a negative return on equity of 64.02%. Lucid Group’s quarterly revenue was up 55.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lucid Group

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

Featured Stories

